Charu Asopa gives a glimpse from her Navratri celebration with 'little deviyaan'; WATCH

Actress Charu Asopa is quite a popular name in the television industry as she has been a part of many hit shows. Although the actress has been away from the industry for a while now but she is very active on social media. Through her YouTube channel she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. Recently, the actress took to social media to share a video from her Navratri celebrations.

Charu Asopa celebrates Navratri with little girls

Taking to her Instagram handle, Charu Asopa shared a video from her Navratri celebrations as she invited little girls to her residence. In the video, we can see the actress looking gorgeous in a yellow saree as she was serving prasaad to the little girls. Sharing the video, Charu wrote, ‘Celebrated navratri with these little deviyaan.’ As soon as she shared the video, fans were quick to drop their comments. Some wished the actress happy Navaratri while others praised her the kind job.

Here’s the video

About Charu Asopa

Talking about her personal life, Charu has been in the limelight due to her troubled marital life with estranged husband Rajeev Sen. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed a baby girl in 2021. Moreover, on the work front, Charu has been a part of several TV show including Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

