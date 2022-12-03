Charu Asopa gives major UPDATE about divorce proceedings with Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are one such couple that has been in the news for their disturbed marriage. Differences cropped up between the two within the first year of their marriage. Even after giving several chances to save their marriage, it hit rock bottom. In exclusive interviews with Pinkvilla, Charu shared that Rajeev has been an emotionally unavailable father and husband. He would leave the house without informing her and block her from everywhere. She also accused him of infidelity and domestic abuse among other things.

Charu Asopa, through several of her interviews, made it clear that she wants a divorce from Rajeev Sen. On the other hand, Rajeev, in one of his vlogs said that his house doors are still open for Charu, and she's being manipulated and should come out of her YouTube world. Currently, the Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actress has moved out of her in-laws' house and is staying in a rented apartment in Mumbai with her daughter Ziana.

Charu on Rajeev not meeting his daughter

After Rajeev levied allegations on Charu about keeping their daughter away from him, she made a vlog and refuted the blame. While talking about how Rajeev never made an effort in the past one month to meet Ziana, she also spilled beans about her divorce proceedings. Charu stated that Rajeev missed their hearings twice and is of the opinion that he did it on purpose so that she misses her real sister's wedding.

Here's what Charu said:

Charu Asopa revealed that they were supposed to sign their divorce papers on November 24 but Rajeev didn't show up. The date got postponed to November 30 and Rajeev missed that date as well, said the actress. "Now, he has told that he will come to sign the divorce papers on December 5, and I hope he comes because I had to cancel my tickets to my real sister's wedding, which is on December 8. He very well knew that my sister is getting married on 8th and therefore, he skipped our hearing on the 30th and insisted that it get postponed to December 5. I really hope he comes because he's the reason why had to cancel going to my sister's wedding. I don't know if I will be able to even attend her wedding last minute, let's see."