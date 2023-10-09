Charu Asopa is all hearts as former sister-in-law Sushmita Sen goes live on social media

Charu Asopa, a prominent actress in the industry often grabs the limelight for her relationship with her former husband Rajeev Sen and his family. The two are often seen together going out with their daughter, Ziana, or visiting each other at home. Most recently, Rajeev celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at Charu's place. They have always maintained that they want to be on cordial terms for the sake of their daughter. Now, recently Charu dropped a comment on her former sister-in-law, Sushmita Sen's post as the latter conducted a live session on Instagram.

Charu Asopa drops a comment on Sushmita Sen's live session

Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe and a Bollywood icon engaged with her fans and followers through a live session on Instagram yesterday. Her live interaction was eagerly anticipated by her dedicated fanbase, and it was during this session that Charu Asopa expressed her affection for Sushmita Sen by dropping a handful of red heart emojis in the comments section. Both Sushmita and Charu share mutual love and respect and the latter even addresses Sen as 'didi'.

Here is the screenshot that shows Charu Asopa's comment on Sushmita Sen's picture:

This is not the first time that Charu's gesture toward Sushmita Sen has been appreciated by fans. When the web series Taali was released, Charu took to social media to show her support. She uploaded the poster of the series and wrote, "What a performance Didi, so proud of you! @sushmitasen #hatsoff Got Goosebumps."

About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce, which was finalized in June of this year, has been the subject of significant media attention. Despite the separation, Charu has consistently maintained her commitment to maintaining a cordial relationship with her ex-husband and his family. Very recently, the actress and her daughter Ziana were seen attending Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah's birthday.

Rajeev and Charu share a cordial relationship because they do not want their daughter to grow up without the love and affection of her parents. Rajeev often visits Charu's home to spend time with his daughter, and Charu also drops their little one at her dad's home to spend some quality father-daughter time.

