Charu Asopa isn't revoking the decision of separation from Rajeev Sen; Says 'Divorce is due in June'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has been in the news for the longest time now. The duo has been married for the past three years but they have taken the route of getting separated legally. Recently, Charu and Rajeev attended a family wedding in Kolkata where they posed happily with everyone and even did a romantic number together. This move created utmost curiousity among the fans and they wanted to know if the two are contemplating their decision of getting divorced. However, in a recent interview, Charu Asopa clarified that she and Rajeev behave cordially with each other so that things don't become difficult for their one-year-old daughter Ziana. Charu confirms her divorce proceedings are on

Charu Asopa, who is currently seen in the television show, Johari, in a conversation with Etimes, shared that she isn't revoking the decision of getting separated from Rajeev Sen. She confirmed that the divorce proceedings are on, and it's due in June 2023. "We haven’t revoked our decision of separation. We are through with the counselling and are on a six-month cooling-off period till June," said the 34-year-old. Earlier, the actress complained about Rajeev not spending enough quality time with their daughter Ziana. However, she added that lately, he has become cordial and is trying his best to spend more time with Ziana. On netizens calling their marriage a 'joke' Their dance performance on Hum Aapke Hain Koun! film's romantic number, 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' at the family event raised several eyebrows. Netizens did not spare them and stated that it had become a pattern for this couple to fight, separate and then get back. Addressing this topic, Charu Asopa stated, "A lot of people say inka drama phir shuru ho gaya hai, logon ko bewakoof bana rahe hain. But I know what I have to do. Baba (Rajeev’s father) ne itne pyaar se bola ki achha lagega agar Ziana bhi aayegi toh that I had to fulfill his wish and attend the wedding. My father-in-law is a gem of a person. I will always be in touch with him. Woh Ziana aur meri family toh hamesha hi rahegi."

About their dance performance Charu Asopa emphasised that the groom's mother (Kaki) insisted she dances with Rajeev and even questioned if it would be awkward for them to do this together. The actress added that the vibe of the wedding was good and she had no qualms dancing with Rajeev as she wants Ziana to grow in a healthy environment. Further to this, Charu shared, "I don’t want Ziana to ever wonder whether I will feel bad if she wants to meet her father or his family. So, I don’t care about what people have to say." Rajeev Sen on the divorce "What people think does not bother me. Yes, both Charu and I are maintaining a cordial friendship for Ziana and making sure that she gets both mommy and daddy’s love that she truly deserves," said Rajeev Sen.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen: Every time they made headlines owing to their troubled marriage life