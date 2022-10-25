Charu Asopa levies allegations of abuse on Rajeev Sen: He sent 'stay away' messages to my co-actors

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's personal life has made more noise than their professional works. The on-and-off status of their marital life has left their fans confused. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Charu revealed that divorce is the only solution and even God couldn't mend their soured relationship. However, the couple surprised everyone by sharing pictures of them with daughter Ziana during Ganesh Chaturthi and announced that they've called off their divorce.

Charu Asopa accuses Rajeev Sen of raising his hands at her

Once again, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marital life has been hit with a tornado. In an interview with ETimes, Charu accused Rajeev of abusing her and stated that he has also raised his hands at her twice. The actress added that Rajeev sent texts to her Akbar Ka Bal Birbal to stay away from her and she also blamed Rajeev's 'disappearing' acts after every dispute to be the prime reason for their fallout. The actress said that he would block her from everywhere to avoid any kind of communication and left home three days before the lockdown while she stayed alone during those 'tough' days.

Charu Asopa is determined to get a divorce from Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa is determined to get a divorce from Rajeev Sen and told the publication that she won't step back now. Rajeev, on the other hand, quashed all the allegations made by Charu. He stated that he has always been there for his daughter and never ran away from his responsibility as a father. Rajeev said that he rushed home when he heard about Ziana being diagnosed with dengue. Furthermore, he stated that Charu is being manipulated and needs to come out of her YouTube world.

Rajeev Sen quashes accusations made by Charu Asopa

"I never wanted a divorce. She did. I married her to give her happiness and to be her partner for life. But at the same time, I, too, deserve a bit of happiness and love. Charu needs to get out of her YouTube world and understand the importance of her family, more so now after we have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. I feel too much ego, pride, and bad friends have killed what could have been a beautiful marriage," told Rajeev to the portal.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.