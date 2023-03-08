Charu Asopa looks gorgeous as she twins with daughter Ziana in colorful fit; See PICS

Popular actress Charu Asopa is a prominent name in the telly industry and is known for doing hit shows over the years. She did several types of roles in numerous shows and thus went on to become popular. The actress has carved a space for herself in the industry and has essayed several unique characters. Charu has maintained an active social media presence and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life.

On International Women's Day, Charu Asopa took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her daughter Ziana. In these photos, the mother-daughter duo is seen twinning in striped colorful outfits and looking absolutely cute as they pose for the pictures. Sharing these snaps with her fans, Charu wrote, "Happy women’s Day." Fans love Charu and her daughter and never fail to shower their love on their photos and videos.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other for several years. The duo then decided to take the plunge and tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child a daughter. The couple later named their daughter Ziana. At present, due to their differences, Charu and Rajeev both live separately and their daughter Ziana lives with her mother.

The estranged couple has been in the news for several months owing to their troubled married life. Both Charu and Rajeev attempted to patch up several times for the sake of their daughter. But things got even worse and both went on to raise several allegations against each other. As both are closely connected to their fans, the couple shares every update with them. As per the last update shared by Charu and Rajeev, they were supposed to sign the divorce papers on December 5. However, since then they haven't shared any updates regarding their divorce.

On the professional front, Charu Asopa has been a part of the industry for several years now. The actress has proved her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Devo Ke Dev.. Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha among others. Charu was recently roped in to play the role of the lead actress in Atrangii TV's new show Johari.

