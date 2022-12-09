Charu Asopa looks radiant with confidence in her grey lehenga amidst divorce rumours

Charu Asopa , a popular Television actor, seems to have brushed away the news of her rumored divorce by flashing her million-dollar smile in a recent post. For those unaware, Charu Asopa recently grabbed headlines after she accused her husband Rajeev Sen of alleged physical abuse and confessed that marrying Rajeev was her biggest mistake. Is the couple headed for a divorce? Only time will give a confirmation on the same

Nowadays, Charu is in Rajasthan wherein she is attending her sister’s wedding ceremonies. In the latest post, Charu can be seen wearing a shiny grey lehenga with minimal makeup. She aced her look by flashing her sweet smile and dropping a red heart in the caption.

Soon after this development, a fan wrote in the comments section: “May God give u best everything that u deserve...n one handsome may come in your life with more love n respect.”

Another fan wrote, “Hello ma’am. I'm your biggest fan. Aap bahut sundar lag rahe ho..hamesha se hi bahut sundar ho aap. Wahi baat h na jis johri ko diamond ki parakh ni hoti. Aapke saath aapke fans ka pyaar hamesha rahega. Love you ma’am.”

One more fan wrote, “Wowww stunning ... Kitni simple fir bhi beautiful.”