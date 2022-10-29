Charu Asopa moves into a new house amidst divorce rumours with Rajeev Sen; Opens up on hate comments

Charu Asopa , a popular actor and fashion influencer, has been quite popular on social media for some time now. She married to Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen . The duo has been facing problems in their marriage for a long time now. The marital life of the actress has been an open book for everyone as both of them openly spoke about the issues they have with each other. A few months ago, the couple revoked their decision to divorce and decided to give a chance to their marriage. But now they have separated again and have decided to end their marriage.

Charu also revealed that she had celebrated her daughter’s first birthday recently. She shared her daughter’s sisters and her parents have done numerous arrangements to celebrate the first birthday of the baby. She also shared about taking her daughter out on Diwali and making her see the Diwali lighting, with her doctor’s permission.

Charu Asopa, who is also a popular YouTuber, shared about getting a divorce on social media. In Mere Angne Mein actress's recent video, she shared that she celebrated Diwali with her mother-father and her daughter this year. They also offered a glimpse into her new home in Mumbai, where she had moved in with her daughter, Zianna.

Charu’s take on hate comments

She also talked about talking reading comments on the previous vlog. She had turned off comments on her videos now. She shared that she was disappointed to read them as people had written several negative things about her. She shared that she cannot change anyone’s perceptions. She added, “I don’t need to prove anything to my loyal fans because the truth needs no proof. It’s the lies that need proofs and justifications.” She added that the truth comes out anyway.

Charu Asopa's marriage

Charu Asopa had been dating Rajeev Sen for many years and they finally decided to get married in 2019. But their initial marital bliss weaned off very soon and issues started cropping up. The duo has been through numerous ups and downs in their marriage. They were blessed with a baby girl in 2021. A few months later things became worse between Charu and Rajeev and they started living separately and filed for divorce. They put numerous allegations on each other publically, but right before hearing they decided to reconcile and give their marriage a chance. Things were well between them for a few months, but they have again separated and are planning for divorce.

Recent updates

The actress has put allegations of physical abuse on Rajeev Sen and moved into a new home. She shared with Etimes, Charu agreed that they are not meant to be together. She said that their marriage has always been difficult and Rajeev would suddenly vanish for months and block her from trying to reach him.

She added, “Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove.”

Rajeev Sen had denied all allegations against him and said that Charu needs to get out of her Youtube world.