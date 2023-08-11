Charu Asopa on her struggles: I survived on instant noodles, used garam masala for makeup

Charu Asopa is one of the biggest names in the Indian television industry. The beautiful actress rose to fame with shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her journey in the industry has not been an easy one. She has had to face many ups and down to make it big without having an industry godfather. In a recent interview with the Times of India, Charu opened up on her struggles and difficulties faced in the industry. Here’s what she said.

Charu Asopa on facing struggles in the industry

Popular actress Charu Asopa in an interview with Times of India revealed all about her struggles in her acting career and the difficulties to survive in Mumbai without any work, “There came a time in my carrier when there was a break of one year which was a very difficult phase. I would buy a small packet of Maggi which I would eat half in one day and keep the rest for the next day. I had survived on these instant noodles and there was not even enough money to buy proper make-up stuff. I had to manage by using garam masala for the cutting on my face but I did not give up and I used to even enjoy the process of auditions. My friends used to call me to parties but I did not go as my focus was very clear which is the reason I was in the city.’’

The 35-year-old further added “I had to face a lot of rejections in the initial days. Every day I used to dress up and go to auditions but travel in local trains, and buses and then wait for auditions and by that time I would turn into a mess. I used to give walk-in auditions and if a show was not working I had to start from scratch. I used to be short-listed in my auditions but nothing was getting finalized. I never gave up on my passion to become an actress. I knew what I wanted to do despite living under difficult circumstances. I would do even small cameo roles but never sat idle.’’

On whether she ever faced the issue of casting couch, the Devon ke Dev Mahadev fame said, “I was very naive at that point and I met a producer from a known production house. He kept the contract in front of me and I could have bagged the opportunity but after what he said I fell sick for three days. I told him with folded hands I won’t do it and he said it is fine the girls waiting outside will do it. After that, I decided I would do only television and I signed Agle Janam. Television is very safe and Mere Angne changed my life. I am thankful to the producers.’’

Charu Asopa’s work front

Charu Asopa is known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mere Angne Mein. She was last seen in the show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. As of now, she has not announced any new projects.

