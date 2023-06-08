Charu Asopa opens up on co-parenting Ziana with estranged husband Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen filed for divorce in December last year. Recently, Rajeev Sen confirmed that their final hearing is on June 8. Before filing for divorce, the estranged couple issued several statements against each other and Charu even accused Rajeev of domestic violence and other allegations. However, later they shared that they are on cordial terms for the sake of their daughter. Since then Rajeev and Charu have been spotted together many times. Now, in a conversation with ETimes Charu opened up on co-parenting.

Charu on Rajeev's relationship with Ziana

A few days back Rajeev took to social media to upload a video of his day spent with Ziana. Talking about their equation, Charu shared, "Ziana is Rajeev and my responsibility. She is our child. Rajeev can meet her whenever he wants. I always say that he is always welcome to spend time with Ziana. In fact, if he wants I can drop Ziana at his place and I recently sent Ziana to be with her father. That's not a problem. Par hum dono ka saath uske baare mein kya hi bolun..."

'I want Ziana to see us both respecting each other'

Charu also talked about how she wants her daughter to see her relationship with Rajeev. She wants Ziana to see them both respect each other and said, "I feel it's better this way that we both are co-parenting Ziana. I want our daughter to see us both respecting and behaving well toward each other. I don't want Ziana to see Rajeev and me sharing a relationship where we are both not happy and it becomes toxic for her as well. This is better I feel. Toh isse achha ye hai..."

On the professional front, Charu Asopa was last seen in Atrangii TV's show Johari. Meanwhile, Rajeev Sen was recently approached for Bigg Boss OTT. However, the entrepreneur is taking his time to decide.

