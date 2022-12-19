Charu Asopa pens a heartfelt note for estranged husband Rajeev Sen's father on his birthday; WATCH

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the spotlight for a long time owing to their split. Their married life had hit rock bottom several times, and the estranged couple even attempted to patch up for their daughter Ziana. However, things got worst, and eventually, the two decided to amicably part ways. According to the last update shared by Charu and Rajeev, they were supposed to sign their divorce papers on December 5. But since then, the estranged couple is tight-lipped about their divorce and has not shared any news with their fans.

Now, amid divorce news, Charu Asopa took to her Instagram handle and wished her estranged husband, Rajeev Sen's father, Subir Sen, on his birthday. The actress shared a throwback video from 2021, and in the clip, Charu is spotted spending quality time with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen , niece Renee Sen, and Rajeev's parents. Sharing this video, Charu penned a heartfelt note for Rajeev's father and wrote, "Happy bday baba .. may god give every girl a father-in-law Like you you are the best. thank you for loving me like your own daughter. Love you baba. @sensubir."

Watch Charu Asopa's video here:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen dated each other for a few years and finally decided to tie the knot. The duo got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev became parents to a daughter Ziana. At present, Charu and Rajeev live separately, and Ziana lives with her mother.

Charu Asopa's professional commitments:

Charu Asopa proved her acting mettle in several television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more. The actress recently bagged a coveted project on the newly launched GEC Atrangii TV. Charu has now kickstarted shooting for her upcoming show titled Johari.