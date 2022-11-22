Charu Asopa proves her love for street food as she gorges on Vada Pav at her favourite stall: Watch

Charu Asopa and her estranged husband, Rajeev Sen, have been in the limelight for a long time now owing to their divorce rumours. The couple got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa, and they welcomed their baby girl Ziana on November 1, 2021. The couple now lives separately due to their troubled marital life, and their daughter is with the actress. Charu is connected to her fans and often shares update about her personal and professional life. She often gives a glimpse of her daily errands in her vlogs, and fans shower their love on her.

Today, Charu Asopa shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel and gave a glimpse of her day out with her daughter Ziana. As the vlog starts, the actress shared that she will be going to Matunga with her little munchkin for some paperwork and will buy vegetables on her way from the supermarket. After completing her work, the actress stopped at her favorite stall near Siddhivinayak Temple and relishes Vada Pav with her staff. She also shows the queue outside the stall in her vlog and praises the snack as she enjoys it. She also shares that she does not like the snack but eats it only at that particular stall.

Click here to watch Charu's vlog

Post this, the actress gives a glimpse of Ziana's play time. The next day, Charu steps out with Ziana for a cruise vacation and reveals that this will be Ziana's first cruise vacation. The vlog ends with Charu stating that she will give a glimpse of her cruise vacation in the next vlog.

Charu Asopa's career:

Charu Asopa has appeared in several television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.