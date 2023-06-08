Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen divorce: Looking back at former couple's PICS from their blissful days

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's relationship always remained in the news due to its fickleness. After a year of marriage, the duo realised that they aren't compatible and issues started cropping up within their marriage that led to several other problems. On June 8, 2023, the former couple announced their divorce and decided to co-parent their two-year-old daughter, Ziana. In the past too, they filed for a divorce but changed their mind a day prior to the hearing for the sake of their child.

A few months ago, Charu Asopa came out in the open to speak about the problems she was facing in her marital life with Rajeev Sen. She moved out of the house with her daughter Ziana and alleged that he was an 'absent' father. However, now, they are amicable with each other and are seen spending quality time with their baby. Many of Charu and Rajeev's fans are deeply saddened by the news of their divorce and expressed their concern for Ziana.

There may be a ray of sadness among Charu and Rajeev's fans but there was a period when they were head over heels in love with each other.

Let's take a look at those pictures:

Rajeev Sen shared a series of pictures and captioned, "A chilled out wednesday night with my wifey (sic)"

Rajeev posted this picture with his family and captioned, "#webeautiful."

"Coz i give you all of Me @asopacharu #mine (sic)," wrote Rajeev Sen.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen clicked these lovey-dovey photos when they went on a vacation.

On Thursday, Rajeev Sen shared this picture with his former wife Charu on his Instagram story and announced their divorce. The note read: "There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remail mom and dad to our daughter."

Rajeev Sen shared this last post with Charu Asopa on his Instagram on the occasion of her birthday.

Charu and Rajeev's relationship timeline

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen met through common friends and after dating for a short period of time, they married each other on June 07, 2019, and got divorced on June 08, 2023.

