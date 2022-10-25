Charu Asopa- Rajeev Sen: Every time they made headlines owing to their troubled marriage life

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the headlines for a long time owing to the turbulences in their marital life. The on-and-off status of their relationship has left their fans confused. Charu and Rajeev have always shared every update of their personal lives through their vlogs. They have often passed allegations on each other, and nothing about their personal life has been under wraps. Now, Charu and Rajeev's marital status has again made headlines as the actress said that she has decided to divorce Rajeev. This is not the first time that their married life has become a public spectacle, but it has often happened with the estranged couple. Let's look at times when the two made headlines owing to their troubled marriage life:

Differences after their marriage:

'Mere Angne Mein' actress Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. However, like normal couples, their marriage was not happily ever after, and soon differences cropped up leading to a troubled marriage. Earlier, sharing the issues, Charu told Delhi Times, “Everyone knows that we have been having problems in our marriage for the past three years, since the time we tied the knot. But I kept giving him chances. Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. He has trust issues and I can't take it anymore. I sent him a simple notice asking for an amicable separation, as there is nothing left in our relationship". Charu had concluded by saying that she wants to part ways with Rajeev because she doesn't want her daughter Ziana to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment.

Charu dropped 'Sen' from her name:

Owing to the trouble in their marital life, Charu and Rajeev were living separately soon after their marriage and even during the lockdown period. But, things got sorted between them, and the couple became parents to a baby girl in 2021 and named her Ziana. But again, their married life had hit rock bottom, and the duo started living separately. Charu's name on her Instagram handle was 'Charu Asopa Sen' but after their differences, the actress dropped 'Sen' from her name and made headlines. This created an abuzz amongst the followers, and they started questioning Charu and Rajeev's married life.

Charu and Rajeev's accusations against each other:

Charu Asopa had accused Rajeev Sen in her vlog on YouTube and shared that he is an "emotionally unavailable" father and doesn't spend enough time with the family. She further said that Rajeev disapproved of her posting their daughter Ziana's photos and videos on social media. Charu and Rajeev even gave interviews where the Mere Angne Mein actress said that she is taking the legal route and has given "enough chances" to him. Rajeev, on the other hand, said that Charu hid her past marriage from him and often plays the 'victim card.' However, they were then in the news for seeking an amicable divorce.

Rajeev sharing a picture with Charu:

Amidst their divorce rumours, Rajeev had dropped a picture with Charu on his Instagram handle and left everyone talking. Fans started assuming that everything is sorted between the couple and they are back together until Charu broke the perception. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Charu had shared, "In the past few months, I have noticed that everyone has a perception about my relationship, and is talking about my life. For example, Rajeev posted a picture with me, nobody is asking him about anything but people are calling me 'dramebaaz' whereas I am sitting quietly and doing nothing. " She then revealed that she had filed for a divorce and sent the divorce draft to Rajeev but he wanted some changes in it. However, this was one of the times when both made headlines for their relationship.

Charu and Rajeev patching up:

After a lot of differences and legal battles, in September 2022, the couple decided to give their marriage a second chance and announced that they have reunited with each other. Calling her decision, a divine intervention, Charu recalled what exactly happened the night before the court proceedings. Charu revealed that she reached Mumbai on August 29, 2022, and she and Rajeev were supposed to go to the family court on August 30, 2022. A night before that, as she and Rajeev were sitting, they started talking and while doing so, many misunderstandings and grievances were resolved. She further stated that maybe Bappa (Lord Ganesha) wanted them to give a chance to their relationship for the sake of their daughter, Ziana. The duo announced their decision to stay together on social media with a post and picture of the family including Charu, Rajeev Sen, and their daughter Ziana.

Charu and Rajeev's separation:

Charu and Rajeev's marital life has again become a public spectacle and in a recent interview with ETimes, Charu accused Rajeev of abusing her. The actress stated that he has also raised his hands at her twice and blamed Rajeev for his 'disappearing' acts after every dispute and says that it is the prime reason for their fallout. Charu also said that Rajeev left home three days before the lockdown while she stayed alone during those 'tough' days. On the other hand, Rajeev told the publication, "I never wanted a divorce. She did. I married her to give her happiness and to be her partner for life. But at the same time, I, too, deserve a bit of happiness and love. Charu needs to get out of her YouTube world and understand the importance of her family, more so now after we have been blessed with a beautiful daughter. I feel too much ego, pride, and bad friends have killed what could have been a beautiful marriage."

Update: Charu Asopa has deleted all her pictures with Rajeev Sen from her Instagram handle and now she is determined to get a divorce from Rajeev Sen. Charu also told the publication that she won't step back now. Speaking of her career, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa levies allegations of abuse on Rajeev Sen: He sent 'stay away' messages to my co-actors