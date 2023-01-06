Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen perform a romantic dance on 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' at a wedding in Kolkata; Watch

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been making headlines owing to the turbulences in their married life. Though the estranged couple had decided to sign the divorce papers on November 5, the duo never shared any update regarding their divorce. It is not yet confirmed whether they have officially parted ways. Amidst their divorce news, Charu and Rajeev have met several times for spending quality time with Ziana. Now, the estranged couple recently traveled to Kolkata for Rajeev's relative's wedding. However, Charu and Rajeev's pictures and videos from the sangeet ceremony have grabbed the attention of the masses.

Rajeev Sen shared several family photos from a relative's sangeet ceremony on his Instagram handle. A picture that caught everyone's attention was where Rajeev, Charu Asopa, Sushmita Sen, and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were posing together for a family picture. Rajeev's parents, Ziana and Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah, were also spotted in this snap. Sharing these photos on his Instagram handle, Rajeev captioned them with a heart emoji.

Charu Asopa is quite active on social networking sites and often shares vlogs on her YouTube channel. Charu vlogged her journey as she traveled to Kolkata from Mumbai to attend Rajeev's relative's wedding. Firstly, she gave a glimpse of Rajeev Sen's father, Subir Sen, playing with Ziana. As the video continues, it was also seen that Charu and Rajeev dance together as they enter the venue with the newly married couple. Later, Charu even did a solo dance performance on 'Jhalla wallah'. Soon after this, what grabbed eyeballs was Charu and Rajeev's romantic dance performance on 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai'. Their performance was followed by Sushmita Sen's lovely speech that the actress dedicated to the newly married couple. Sushmita was even seen shaking a leg with her relative's foreign-based in-laws.

Fans REACT to Rajeev's family PICS:

Fans were super quick enough to react to these happy family photos and flooded Rajeev's comment section with their heartfelt comments. One fan wrote, "it’s really good to see u and charu together in one pic as a family" while the other user wrote, "I am so happy to see you all three in one frame. God bless you." More netizens took over the comment section and penned amazing comments. A fan wrote, "I’m glad to see you both together" another wrote, "I'm so happy when you guys are together."

Charu and Rajeev's troubled married life:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen dated each other for a few years and finally decided to tie the knot. The duo got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev became parents to a daughter Ziana. However, soon after their marriage, the differences in their marital life became the talk of the town. The estranged couple often shared every update with their fans and kept them posted. After sailing through all the ups and downs, Charu and Rajeev tried their best to save their marriage for the sake of their daughter. However, after several failed attempts and raising allegations against each other, Charu and Rajeev decided to amicably part ways and sign the divorce papers on November 5. It is not yet known whether Charu and Rajeev have officially divorced.

Post this, Charu even visited Rajeev's house, and both were seen spending quality time together with their daughter Ziana. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Charu revealed that she and Rajeev are on cordial terms now. She further added that already a lot was spoken and done from both sides, and their daughter will grow up and see a lot of things. She feels that Rajeev and she both are going to regret the things they have said, but whatever has happened is done now, and it is in the past. She said that it is time for them to move on and stabilize their situation.

Charu Asopa's professional commitments:

Charu Asopa proved her acting mettle in several television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more. The actress recently bagged a coveted project on the newly launched GEC Atrangii TV. Charu has now kickstarted shooting for her upcoming show titled Johari.