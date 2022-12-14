Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen split to Shailesh Lodha quitting Taarak Mehta: Top 9 controversies of 2022

The year 2022 has been quite a happening one and we all overcame numerous ups and downs. We are now just a few days away from entering the new year 2023, with lots of hope and good wishes for the upcoming year. As we bid adieu to 2022, we took a chance at all the major happenings of the year. There have been numerous positive events in the lives of people and several controversies also engulfed the celebs in the year. From Paras Kalnawat leaving Anupamaa to Nikki Tamboli being duped, there were numerous controversies which became the headlines. Here we have made a list of the top controversies of 2022, which are still etched in the minds of people.

Nikki Tamboli questioned by Delhi police Nikki Tamboli’s name popped into the limelight when she was questioned in connection with the case of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is presently behind bars. She was summoned by the Delhi Police for recreating her meeting with him in Tihar Jail. Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing took actress Nikki Tamboli inside the jail for the case investigation. As per reports, numerous celebrities came in luxury cars inside the jail to meet Sukesh.

Mahekk Chahal duped by online fraud Naagin 6 fame actress got a massive shock in mid of year when she was duped for a massive sum of money via online fraud. Mahekk Chahal became a victim of online payment fraud on July 12 and lost Rs. 49,000. She lodged a complaint at Bandra Police Station, and the cyber wing of the police station registered an FIR against the accused.

Paras Kalnawat left Anupamaa Paras Kalnawat, who was last seen as one of the contestants of reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, stirred up a controversy when he left the popular show Anupamaa. Paras Kalnawat was a part of the top rated daily soap Anupamaa, comprising ace actors like Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and others. Paras was feeling that his potential was not fully utilized in the show and left the show when he got the offer from Jhalak. But the show makers had a completely different story and accused Paras of unprofessionalism for taking up Jhalak offer without informing Anupamaa show makers.

Shailesh Lodha exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Shailesha Lodha has been an essential part of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 14 years. His character of Taarak Mehta, who is the best friend of the main protagonist Jethalal, was loved by the audience. But he gave a huge shock to the fans of the show when he announced his exit from the show. Though he did not openly reveal the reason for leaving the popular show, there were rumours about his tiff with the show producers.

Raj Anadkat exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Raj Anadkat, who is popularly known by his onscreen name of Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shocked his fans when he announced his exit from the show. He has been playing the role of Tapu from the year 2017 and has been getting lots of love from the fans for his hard work. On being asked the reason for leaving the show, he shared with Hindustan Times that there is no bitterness and he wants to grow more in the acting field. He added that now he wants to try different genres and do things more creatively.

Shilpa Shinde calls out Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judges Shilpa Shinde rose to fame with the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, where she was seen playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi. The actress was one of the contestants of the celeb dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, but she was eliminated very soon in the show. After the show, she was seen taking a dig at the show judge Karan Johar. She said that every celebrity on the show is an artist and comparing them with another contestant is 'unfair' and nobody is going to become a choreographer after winning the trophy. Their only motive is to entertain the audience, and the artist, at times, doesn't even get 3 days to prepare for the 3-minute performance. She joked that it seems like the judges were going to give an Oscar or a National Award to the contestants. She also asked if Karan Johar was giving a Dharma film to any of the contestants. She also took a jab at Karan Johar for giving marks for dance, when he is a producer and not a dancer himself.

Charu Asopa allegations on husband Rajeev Sen Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen’s marriage has been on rocky terms for a long time now. The duo filed for divorce at the start of the year, but then decided to give a chance to their marriage and cancelled the divorce. But a few weeks back, things turned sour between them again. The couple has started living separately now and Charu has accused Sushmita Sen’s brother of infidelity and physical abuse.

Shweta Tiwari apology Popular telly actress Shweta Tiwari got into a legal trouble at the start of the year when her joke at a press conference has hurt the sentiments of communities. She had joked about God take her bra size, in context of her upcoming web series, where actor Sourabh Raaj Jain has played the role of ladies tailor.

Manya Singh demeaning comment Manya Singh became a popular name in the entertainment industry when she became runner up in Miss India contest for 2022. She was highlighted for being the daughter of an autorickshaw driver and fulfilling her big dreams. The actress was one of the contestants on the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where received severe backlash for her demeaning comments towards TV actors. Host Salman Khan also scolded her comment on other contestants’ professions.

