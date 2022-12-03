Charu Asopa REACTS to Rajeev Sen's accusation of not letting him meet daughter Ziana; WATCH

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has always remained in the limelight due to their on-and-off status. After being married for almost three years, the duo has decided to part ways and have been washing their dirty linen in public. Charu levied allegations of infidelity on Rajeev during her pregnancy and also of turning off their home's cameras during her absence. She even mentioned domestic abuse and touted him to be an 'emotionally unavailable husband and a father', during her exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Rajeev Sen says Charu Asopa doesn't let him meet his daughter Ziana

Recently, Rajeev Sen released a video on YouTube, wherein, he told his viewers that Charu Asopa is trying to keep him away from their one-year-old daughter, Ziana Sen. Reacting to those accusations, Charu, in her video, said that he has always been welcome to meet Ziana, and termed his accusation 'baseless' and 'stupid'. Without naming Rajeev, she said, "Just for the sake of defaming someone, you keep on making videos. I don't care. Keep continuing with it because it benefits you." Charu Asopa reacts to Rajeev's accusations Talking about keeping a father away from his child, Charu Asopa said, "This is written on papers, and I have told him on messages and even face to face, and his family is also aware that Ziana will continue to have her relationship with everyone. Only mine and Rajeev's relationship has broken, everything else remains the same for Ziana. I am not distancing Rajeev from Ziana. I have told Rajeev multiple times that he can come and visit Ziana whenever he wishes to. I don't understand why he hid this important talk from the media and everyone that it's him, who doesn't meet Ziana."

Charu on Ziana meeting her grandparents and aunt Charu further added, "Whenever Ziana's bua (aunt Sushmita Sen) and her grandmother want to meet her, I have taken her to their home. Rajeev's dad regularly video calls to see Ziana and whenever he's here, I take her to meet him. In fact, I will be visiting Kolkata too to visit Ziana's grandfather. So, I won't stop anyone from meeting Ziana because she has her relationships and deserves the love of her grandparents, and everyone that wishes to give their love to her. I can't force someone by saying that you are Ziana's father, come and meet her. You want to meet, please come and do so." Charu says it is Rajeev who never came to meet Ziana "Legally, the court grants the permission of meeting weekly and 3-4 times a month but I have asked Rajeev to meet Ziana whenever he wishes to. Just inform me before coming because you are her father and you have equal rights to meet her. It's been more than a month since we shifted to this new house, and he hasn't come even once to meet Ziana. What can I do in this? Where have I gone wrong here? I just wanted to clarify this and the remaining accusations that he has thrown at me are very 'stupid' and 'baseless' and that's why I don't even want to talk about them," concluded Charu Asopa.

