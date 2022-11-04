Charu Asopa REACTS to Rajeev Sen's claim of her having an extramarital affair with Karan Mehra
Rajeev Sen accused Charu Asopa of having an extramarital affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's former actor Karan Mehra. Mere Angne Mein actress responds to his allegations.
Content Warning: The article contains references to abuse.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marital life has become a public spectacle. A few months ago, the couple revoked their decision to divorce and chose to give a chance to their marriage. But now they have separated again and decided to end their marriage. The estranged couple has often put allegations against each other. Recently, after Charu accused Sushmita Sen’s brother of physical abuse and infidelity, he retaliated by sharing how she had an alleged affair with television actor Karan Mehra.
Charu Asopa REACTS to Rajeev Sen's accusations:
For the unversed, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajeev Sen had accused Charu of having an extramarital affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's former actor Karan Mehra. He claimed that Charu has a 'romantic reel' with Karan Mehra on her Instagram handle. Now, responding to Rajeev's false allegations, Charu, in an interview with Indian Express, shared how it is convenient for a person in India to belittle a woman's character. The Mere Angne Mein actress expressed that she is heartbroken as her estranged husband's false accusations have been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Talking about the same, Charu told the publication that Rajeev's claims are baseless and he is maligning her character as it will affect her. She also mentioned that Rajeev had no excuse to put her down and that is the reason he accused her of having an extramarital affair.
Charu Asopa talks about the 'romantic reel' with Karan Mehra:
Charu states that she collaborated with Karan Mehra only on professional terms. She added that her Instagram feed has just one video with 'another man', and it is not a romantic reel. Charu said, "Karan and I were invited as celebrity guests there. We are just standing together, amid a rally of people, not even alone. How can he call that romantic?” The actress also claimed that earlier too Rajeev had accused her of having an affair, once with her driver and even with her co-stars.
Watch Charu and Karan's reel here:
About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen:
Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating for years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. However, soon differences cropped up between them that led to a troubled marriage.
Charu dropped Sen from her last name on her Instagram handle, which grabbed attention, and netizens started questioning their married life. She then accused Rajeev of having "trust issues", being an "emotionally unavailable" father and stated that she has given 'enough chances' to him. Rajeev, on the other hand, said that Charu hid her past marriage from him and often played the 'victim card'. In September 2022, the couple decided to give their marriage a second chance and announced that they have reunited. However, their relationship hit rock bottom again, and recently, Charu shared that they have decided to part ways and accused Rajeev of abusing her. Charu deleted all her pictures with Rajeev Sen from her Instagram handle, and now she is determined to get a divorce from Rajeev Sen to provide a safe upbringing to her daughter Ziana.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.
