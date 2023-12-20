Charu Asopa recalls struggles while finding house as a single mother: ‘I was told there is no man in my family’

Charu Asopa is a well-known face on Indian television. She often shares about various happenings in her life through vlogs. In recent times, Charu has often talked about the various challenges she faced while looking for a home in Mumbai. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress made shocking revelations about her house hunt journey as a single mother.

Charu Asopa opens up on ordeals of searching a home as single mother

Narrating a distressing incident which happened to her when she was trying to secure an apartment for herself and her daughter, Ziana, Charu Asopa stated, “I finalized a house and even gave token money. They held a society meeting. I took a break for one hour between shoots to attend it. The members of the committee were mostly males, and there was only one female. She asked me about who all will live in the house. I told her that it would be me, my daughter, and two maids. She then told me that they don’t rent out the property to single mothers. I asked her the reason, but she said she doesn’t want to go there or entertain any further discussions on this.”

Continuing further with her story of discrimination, Charu said the lady was very rude to her. She tried convincing her but she didn’t give in. The 35-year old quoted, “I even told her that my mom keeps visiting, to which she replied, ‘Koi mard toh nahi hai na lekin ghar mai’. I couldn’t believe my ears.”

Advertisement

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( https://www.pinkvilla.com/series/yeh-rishta-kya-kehlata-hai ) fame actress got so disheartened after this incident that she couldn’t control her tears. She shared, “Aisa lagra tha jaise ek single mother hona gunaah hai koi. Isme kisi lady ka koi kasoor nahi hota hai. If tomorrow, someone buys a house and then gets divorced, would you kick them out of the house?”

Take a look at Charu Asopa’s Instagram post:

About Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa began her acting journey with Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in 2009. She has been part of shows like Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, ‘Baalveer’ and ‘Mere Angne Mein’. Charu is currently seen on Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana.

Personally, Charu Asopa was married to Sushmita Sen’s younger brother, Rajeev Sen. The couple tied the knot in 2019. However, soon after marriage, problems began cropping up in their paradise. They divorced each other in 2023. Amidst their on and off relationship, the duo welcomed their first child, Ziana, in 2021.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa wishes former father-in-law on his birthday; drops priceless video of him with daughter Ziana