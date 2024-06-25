Charu Asopa reveals daughter Ziana woke up crying at midnight as she misses her dad Rajeev Sen

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have always grabbed headlines for the turmoil in their marriage. After getting separated officially, they decided to co-parent their daughter, Ziana. While Ziana lives primarily with her mother, her father also visits her on a frequent basis.

Recently, Rajeev went to meet Ziana at Charu’s place. The father-daughter duo were seen enjoying their time together.

Ziana misses Rajeev

In her latest vlog, Charu Asopa shared a glimpse of Ziana’s play time with her daddy. It begins with Rajeev applying nail paint on his little munchkin’s hands and feet. Ziana is elated with the outcome!

Further in the video, Ziana is spotted putting nail polish on Rajeev’s nails. They also play cricket together and look super happy.

The concluding part of the vlog showcases the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress talking about how Ziana woke up in the middle of the night and started crying for Rajeev. She revealed that her daughter was missing her father a lot and she was a little cranky before leaving for school as well.

Here are some screen grabs from Charu Asopa’s vlog:

In one of his recent Instagram posts, Rajeev also gave a sneak peek into his special bond with Ziana by posting heartwarming moments from their meeting. He uploaded some delightful and candid frames from the date with his little girl, Ziana. The visuals captured Rajeev kissing and cuddling with the munchkin.

Advertisement

About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa is a TV actress who has appeared in shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Mere Angne Mein, and Jiji Maa among others. On the other hand, Rajeev Sen is Sushmita Sen’s brother and a model by profession. The duo came into limelight for their lavish wedding in 2019.

After a few months of marital bliss, the couple’s relationship hit a rough patch. They broke up and reconciled multiple times between 2020 to 2023. During this period, they made severe allegations against each other.

While Rajeev accused Charu of having an extramarital affair, she made allegations of domestic violence on the former. They officially parted ways last year. The ex-pair pair welcomed their child Ziana in November 2021.

Despite having tumultuous family dynamics and numerous differences, Charu and Rajeev make sure to provide a positive and peaceful environment for their daughter.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 7's Gauahar Khan calls son Zehaan 'born performer' as she poses with him for adorable PICS