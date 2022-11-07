Charu Asopa reveals in a post about her decision to separate from husband Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa has become the most talked about the name on social media in the past few months. The actress is quite popular for her personal life as she and her husband Rajeev Sen have filed have decided to get separated. The actor got married to Rajeev Sen in the year 2019, but things have not been well between them for a long time. The couple had decided to reunite for the sake of their daughter a few months back, but they could not stay together for long. Now the duo is living separately. Amid the separation news, Charu Asopa shared a cryptic post where she is seen indicating the issues in the marriage. Charu Asopa's cryptic post

In the post shared by the actress, there is a man talking about the woman’s perspective in marriage. He said that when a man makes mistakes, women tend to forgive but they don’t forget. She forgives again and again, but until it's too much for her to handle. The piles up her feelings and lose control over her anger on some trivial matter. Then people say that this is not such a major reason to break a marriage, but what they don’t see is how they are anger has been build-up of days and even months. She shared the following post-

Charu Asopa and Rajeev’s marriage Charu Asopa did not have a blissful marital life from the start. There were troubles between them within a few months of staying together. The actress and her husband were also living separately for some time and then they resolved issues and came together. The couple was blessed with a baby girl Ziana, last year. But after a few months, Charu moved to her parent's home due to marital issues. The actress and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev had put numerous allegations on one another and decided to divorce. But right before the court hearing, they decided to unite for the sake of their daughter Ziana. They had shared a joint post saying its god’s blessing that brought them together again. Latest update The couple has separated once again and Charu revealed in an interview that there is no turning back now and they will divorce. She accused Rajeev of physical abuse and being an absent father for Ziana. She also revealed that he spied on her and messaged her co-stars to stay away from her.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Charu Asopa REVEALS if she discussed her marital problems with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen