Charu Asopa reveals Sushmita Sen told her to choose her own happiness over the marriage

Charu Asopa has become the most talked about telly actress in the past few months. The actress has been in the news for her marital issues. She married Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in 2019, but they could not experience any marital bliss in the past few years. The couple had filed for divorce in 2021 but they decided to reconcile in 2022. But things have become worse between them now, and they have started living separately. The actress recently opened up on the issues in her marriage in an interview with Siddharth Kanan. On being asked if she is in contact with Sushmita Sen

Charu Asopa, who is married to Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev, shared that she is in contact with her. She shared that they often talk on call and meet also. Sushmita’s take on their marriage On being asked if Sushmita ever asked them to work on the issues in their marriage, she replied, “Sushmita has never asked me to work it out. She has always asked me to do whatever makes me happy.”

Sushmita Sen on the Charu’s marriage problems Charu revealed that she never called up Sushmita to complain about her marital life issues, but whenever she got time, she used to call Charu and talk about things. She added that Sushmita always said if she is happy in marriage then stay together and if she is not happy in marriage then she should walk out. Charu Asopa on feeling conscious when stepping out of her home The actress revealed that she had stopped meeting people and going anywhere. She never meets anyone except her family. She also shared that she knows that she has become a national joke. Charu Asopa on reconciling with Rajeev Sen Charu shared that she has decided to move on in life. She had earlier put allegations on Rajeev for being an absent father and doing physical abuse. She shared that he spied on her and alleged her of having an affair, which her affected her personal and professional life.

