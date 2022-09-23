Charu Asopa reveals the reason for her 'overnight decision' to keep marriage with Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen. After dating each other for a few years, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 9, 2019, in Goa. Reportedly, the couple had started facing troubles in marriage within the first year and they even lived separately during the lockdown period. Since then, the duo has been in the headlines for quite a few months owing to their divorce. Now, the couple has finally decided to give their marriage a second chance and recently announced that they have reunited with each other. The actress recently opened up about the reason for changing her decision to divorce and giving her marriage another chance.

In her latest Vlog, Charu Asopa revealed what prompted her and Rajeev to change their decision to separate. She thanked her fans for being with her through her ups and downs and supporting her throughout the tough time. Charu further revealed that when she was in Bhilwara, she had decided that she would go back to Mumbai and will start a new journey with her daughter, Ziana. However, the actress further claimed that nothing works above the divine force.