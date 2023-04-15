Charu Asopa rides a metro back home to beat the traffic to spend more time with daughter Ziana

Charu Asopa is a popular face in the television and entertainment industry. Having starred in several shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, among others, the actress has carved a niche for herself. Charu maintains an active social media presence and shares regular updates with her fans. She also has a YouTube channel where the actress uploads vlogs regularly. Charu has a year-old daughter, Ziana with her estranged husband Rajeev.

Charu Asopa takes the metro to spend quality time with daughter

The actress shared a vlog recently where she was seen taking the metro back home. She shared that it was her off day and she didn’t want to lose out on any time to spend time with her daughter Ziana. It’s not every day that actors get a break from their packed schedules to spend time with family and loved ones. So, when Charu got a day off, she made the most of it. She took the metro and returned home quickly and was seen playing with her daughter.

The actress also shared that she has to go house hunting as she is on the lookout for a new apartment. She had plans to move before the rains hit the city. But with the recent spell of shower that the city ushered, she needs to fast-track the process. Charu also shared with her fans how her daughter was up all night due to the rains which gave her a sleepless night.

Charu Asopa's personal life:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other for several years. The duo then decided to take the plunge and tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana. Soon after their marriage, the couple faced a lot of ups and downs in their married life.

At present, due to their differences, Charu and Rajeev both live separately and their daughter Ziana lives with her mother. As per the last update shared by Charu and Rajeev, they were supposed to sign the divorce papers on December 5. However, since then they haven't shared any updates regarding their divorce.

