Charu Asopa roped in to play lead role in new show 'Johari'; Deets Inside

Charu Asopa is a prominent name in the telly industry and is known for doing hit shows over the years. The actress has carved a space for herself in the industry and has essayed several unique characters. She has been away from the screens for a while now but maintained an active presence on her social media handle and keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts. Now, Charu is all set to make a comeback on the screens and will soon star in an upcoming daily soap titled 'Johari'.

Charu Asopa has bagged a coveted project on the newly launched GEC Atrangii TV. According to sources, Charu has been roped in for the upcoming show titled ‘Johri' and will be seen playing the main lead. However, more details on the show and her character are still awaited.

Speaking about her personal life, Charu Asopa has been in the news due to her troubled married life with estranged husband Rajeev Sen. The actress got married to Rajeev on June 9, 2019, in Goa, and they welcomed their baby girl Ziana on November 1, 2021. It has been a long time since Charu and Rajeev's divorce rumours are doing the rounds.

Charu Asopa's career:

Charu Asopa has appeared in several television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.