Charu Asopa sends birthday wishes to sister-in-law Sushmita Sen amid divorce reports with Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa has been in the news for her 'strangled' marital life with Rajeev Sen. The actress has been vocal about not wanting to live with him anymore and has moved out of his Mumbai house. The Mere Angne Mein fame has rented out an apartment and is living there with her one-year-old daughter, Ziana Sen. While Charu's turbulent relationship with estranged husband Rajeev Sen has hit the rocks, she continues to share a healthy bond with her in-laws.

On the occasion of Bollywood actress and Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's 47th birthday, Charu Asopa penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister-in-law. She posted pictures with her and along with baby Ziana and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know. Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You're truly the best. Love you didi. @sushmitasen47 (sic)" Sushmita and Charu's inseparable bond can be seen in these pictures.