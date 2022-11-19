Charu Asopa sends birthday wishes to sister-in-law Sushmita Sen amid divorce reports with Rajeev Sen
Amid divorce reports with Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa posts a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister-in-law and Bollywood stalwart, Sushmita Sen.
Charu Asopa has been in the news for her 'strangled' marital life with Rajeev Sen. The actress has been vocal about not wanting to live with him anymore and has moved out of his Mumbai house. The Mere Angne Mein fame has rented out an apartment and is living there with her one-year-old daughter, Ziana Sen. While Charu's turbulent relationship with estranged husband Rajeev Sen has hit the rocks, she continues to share a healthy bond with her in-laws.
On the occasion of Bollywood actress and Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's 47th birthday, Charu Asopa penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister-in-law. She posted pictures with her and along with baby Ziana and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know. Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You're truly the best. Love you didi. @sushmitasen47 (sic)" Sushmita and Charu's inseparable bond can be seen in these pictures.
Take a look:
On November 1, Ziana Sen celebrated her first birthday, and aunt Sushmita planned a special celebration. However, she had to give her niece's first birthday a miss due to work commitments. Talking about this, Charu had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Sushmita (Sen) didi, Renee, and Alisah have planned Ziana's first birthday. Unfortunately, didi won't be able to be a part of it because she had to suddenly go for some shooting. So, she won't be able to make it but the whole family is going to be there."
Charu on how Sushmita 'didi' has been her support
Charu has been vocal about how Sushmita Sen has been her constant support, and she's the only one who understands her situation. The Akbar Ka Bal Birbal actress stated that Sushmita has always advised her to choose her own happiness over anything else. "My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else because everyone's aware but...," concluded Charu Asopa.
