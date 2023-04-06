Charu Asopa shares an important message for girls: 'Walk ahead in life thinking you've come alone'

Actress Charu Asopa is quite a popular name in the television industry as she has been a part of many hit shows. Although the actress has been away from the industry for a while now but she is very active on social media. Through her YouTube channel she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share an inspiring message for all the girls.

Charu Asopa shares an important message for all the girls

In the video, Charu was quoted saying, “My advice for all the girls would be to be independent. Make your decision-making power so strong that if you ever have to take a decision tomorrow toh danke ki chot pe aap le sake. I feel don’t ever depend on anyone’s trust that the person will be with you. Walk ahead in life thinking you have come alone and you have to spend your life alone. Have the courage to live your life on your own terms. Where there is a will, there is a way. If you want to do something from your heart, God will guide you through it. If you want something, just go for it.”

Here’s the video

About Charu Asopa

Talking about her personal life, Charu has been in the limelight due to her troubled marital life with estranged husband Rajeev Sen. They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed a baby girl in 2021. Moreover, on the work front, Charu has been a part of several TV show including Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Mere Angne Mein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.

