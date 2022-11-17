Charu Asopa shares glimpses of her new Mumbai pad; ‘It becomes a home with people you live in’

Charu Asopa, the popular television actress has been making headlines these days, after she parted ways with her husband Rajeev Sen. The estranged couple who tied the knot in 2019, separated and reconciled multiple times, before ultimately going separate ways in October, this year. For the uninitiated, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot after a brief courtship, with the blessings of their families. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana Zen in November 2021. Charu Asopa shares glimpses of her new Mumbai pad

After parting ways with Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa moved to her new pad in Mumbai along with their little daughter Ziana Zen. Charu recently took to her official YouTube channel and shared the glimpses of her new house. In the video, the Mere Angne Mein revealed that she decided to post a tour of her new abode after she received many requests from her fans and followers. Even though Charu initially looked nervous sharing a sneak peek of her new house, she later grew to enjoy to process. Charu's favourite spot The actress revealed her favourite corner in her new home, which includes a big window and a corner sofa placed near it. According to the actress, she loves to enjoy her 'me' time in this space, reading books and enjoying a cup of coffee. Charu stated that she loves open spaces, and has turned this area into a small balcony by adding a green carpet.

The play space Charu Asopa provided her audiences with a glimpse of her hall, which is also the play area of her little daughter, Ziana. In the video, the popular actress revealed that she is trying to spend maximum time with her baby daughter after moving to her new residence. Earlier in one of her interviews, Charu Asopa revealed that she is trying to create a non-toxic atmosphere for Ziana at her home.

The kitchen and mandir Charu Asopa later introduced her viewers to her kitchen, where she also placed a small mandir for her Laddu Gopal. According to the popular actress, she considers her kitchen and mandir as the most sacred spots of her house and is very particular about maintaining them very well. Charu also introduced her staff, who helps her with cooking and household chores, in the video.

The mother-daughter duo's room Later, Charu Asopa took her viewers to her and Ziana's bedroom. The actress's little daughter is seen standing near the bed and looking at her mom adorably, as Charu gave a tour of their room. The doting mother has made a cozy space for her little daughter, with cute bedsheets, and a customized clock, and a name plate with Ziana's name on it. "It is a small house. But it is enough for Ziana and me," said the actress in her video.

The clay imprint of Ziana's hands and feet Later, Charu Asopa gave her viewers a glimpse of one of her most priced possessions in the house - a clay imprint of Ziana's hands and feet. The imprints are framed and placed on the wall, with Ziana's name and date of birth printed on it.