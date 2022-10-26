Charu Asopa shares PIC in exquisite blue lehenga amid her split rumours with Rajeev Sen

Amid the divorce rumours, Mere Angne Mein actress recently shared a post on social media, where she is seen clad in a beautiful blue lehenga. She had worn a stunning peacock design lehenga with net dupatta. The look was accessorized by stone and mirror work choker necklace along with mangtika, earrings, bangles and studded finger rings. Her makeup is flawless and hair is tied in a bun with white flowers. She wished her fans for Diwali as she wrote in the captions, “Aap sab ko diwali ki ram ram.”

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been the talk of the town for more than a year now. The popular couple had got married in 2019, after dating Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen for many years. But trouble in their marital paradise started soon. The couple had seen numerous ups and downs in the past two years and when it became too difficult to handle, they filed for divorce. A few months ago, the duo decided to give second chance to their marriage. Now the duo has again separated and shared that there is no coming back now.

See post here-

Charu and Rajeev reunion

Charu and Rajeev had given a chance to their marriage a few months ago for the sake of their daughter. The couple has been accusing each other for months for the issues in their marriage but the kept it aside and shared a social media post together. She revealed that a night before their divorce hearing, they she and Rajeev started talking and while doing so, many misunderstandings and grievances were resolved. She further stated that maybe Bappa (Lord Ganesha) wanted them to give a chance to their relationship for the sake of their daughter, Ziana.

Charu and Rajeev's separation

Charu and Rajeev's marital life has again become part of social media buzz as in a recent interview with ETimes, Charu accused Rajeev of abusing her. The actress stated that he has also raised his hands at her twice and blamed Rajeev for his 'disappearing' acts after every dispute and says that it is the prime reason for their fallout.

Charu Asopa deleted all her pictures with Rajeev Sen from her Instagram handle and now she is determined to get a divorce from Rajeev Sen. Charu also told the publication that she won't step back now.

Charu Asopa professional life

Speaking of her career, Charu has appeared in television shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha and many more.