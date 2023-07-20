Charu Asopa shells Indian Barbie vibes in a mesmerizing traditional outfit; wows fans

Charu Asopa is a talented actress who has graced our screens with remarkable performances in hit TV shows like Jiji Maa, Mere Angne Mein, and Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. The actress rose to name portraying powerful roles on screen. Beyond her acting prowess, Charu's impeccable fashion sense has taken the spotlight, captivating fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Charu Asopa has often proved that she is more than just a brilliant performer, she's a style icon worth celebrating.

Charu Asopa's outfit gives Barbie vibes

In her latest post, Charu uploaded a photo where she is seen posing in a pastel green lehenga with a pink crop top and pink dupatta wrapped around her. She showcased her radiant charm in a mesmerizing traditional ensemble that exuded elegance and grace. The outfit's vibrant colors perfectly complemented her natural beauty, and the finely crafted details added a touch of opulence to the overall look. The photo is taken against a gorgeous backdrop where pink curtains can be seen hanging giving the perfect Barbie vibes. The photo proves that Charu is a trendsetter in her own right as she continue to experiment with her personal style choice.

Take a look at Charu Asopa's post here:

Reaction of fans

The doll-like transformation captured the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, who flooded the comments section with words of admiration. Some praised her look and outfit and compared her with a fairy. One user wrote, "Pariyo ki shahjadi", another commented, "You look gorgeous!" Some also asked if Charu is floating or standing on a pedestal as the photo shows her lehenga flared beautifully.

Charu Asopa's work front

On the professional front, Charu Asopa has been a part of the industry for several years now. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming show, Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana in a negative lead.

Meanwhile, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently got divorced officially. Their daughter, Ziana lives with Charu.

