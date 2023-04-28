Charu Asopa slams trolls for judging her bold outfit choices, says 'What's the mentality of such people..'

Popular actress Charu Asopa has been one of the prominent names in the industry and is known for doing hit shows over the years. She did several types of roles in numerous shows and thus went on to become popular. The actress is known for being vocal about her opinion and thoughts and is quite expressive on her social media platforms. Charu often shares glamorous pictures and videos from her photoshoots and also gives a sneak peek into her personal life. Her fans adore her and never fail to shower love on her. But with this, lately, the actress was also trolled for her fashion choices and was judged for living her life.

Charu Asopa slams trolls for judging her bold outfit choices:

In a recent interview, actor Charu Asopa shared how she is constantly judged for her glamorous photoshoots and revealing clothes as she is a single mother to daughter Ziana. The Mere Angne Mein fame shared, "When you are a mother, there's judgment that you can't wear revealing clothes. Some people comment that 'Jaise jaise divorce ka date paas aa raha hai, waise waise kapde chote hote ja rahe hain'. I used to wear such clothes before as well but then it was fine. But now it's not because I am a single mother."

Charu further explained that wearing such clothes doesn't mean she doesn't love her daughter. She said people tell her to leave all this and focus on her daughter. Further talking about such trolls, Charu questioned what's the mentality of the people who are judging her for her clothes. She shared people have been fed this that if a woman becomes a mother, she should forget living her life.

The actress mentioned how she wants to be a friend to her daughter Ziana along with being her mother so that her daughter can share everything with her. She further added, "And you can't judge someone's character based on their clothes."

In the same interview, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress also spoke about her weight loss journey and revealed that she lost her pregnancy weight within a year-and-a-half of Ziana's birth. Charu also said she has lost 10 kilos in four months and is looking slimmer than ever.

Charu Asopa's personal life:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Ziana in 2021. However, soon rumors of their separation began doing the rounds. Last year, the couple was on the verge of separation but decided to give their marriage a second chance. But now they have decided to part ways once again.

Charu Asopa's professional life:

Charu Asopa has been a part of the industry for several years now. The actress has proved her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Devo Ke Dev.. Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha among others. Charu was recently roped in to play the role of the lead actress in Atrangii TV's new show Johari.

