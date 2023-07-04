Charu Asopa sports sindoor post divorce from Rajeev Sen; Receives flak from netizens

Popular television actress Charu Asopa, who recently finalized her divorce from actor Rajeev Sen after a period of separation, has raised eyebrows with a recent video she uploaded on social media. Charu and Rajeev went separate ways after raising several allegations against each other. Despite parting ways, the couple has remained committed to co-parenting their daughter, Ziana. This unexpected sighting has left fans speculating about the significance behind her sindoor-clad look, with many assuming it to be part of a shoot.

Charu Asopa sports sindoor

In the video shared on her social media account, Charu Asopa can be seen seated in a car, on a journey. While making a reel for her account, she is seen wearing sindoor on her forehead. This unexpected appearance of sindoor has prompted a flurry of questions and conjecture from her fans and followers. Given Charu's recent divorce and her decision to live separately from Rajeev Sen for an extended period, fans were taken by surprise to see her donning sindoor. Many fans speculated that it might be part of a shoot or a specific character portrayal, as it deviated from her usual appearance in recent times. The video sparked a wave of curiosity among fans. Others also complimented on her look and how pretty she looks. The actress is seen wearing a grey hoodie.

Here's the post that Charu shared:

Charu Asopa's new project

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Charu has got a new project. She has got the role of a negative character in the TV show 'Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana'. A few days back, she uploaded a vlog that shows her on her way to the shoot and informed fans about the project. Talking about her character, Charu said, "It's a negative role that I'm playing, something similar to Komolika. It's gonna be fun." She also uploaded photos with the cast of the show on her social media.

ALSO READ: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan returns to TV; 5 interesting facts about Arun Govil-Dipika Chikhlia's show