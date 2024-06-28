Charu Asopa takes daughter Ziana on her first international trip; joins Rajeev Sen in Dubai

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been co-parenting their daughter Ziana post their divorce. Though the two parted ways on a bitter note, they are making sure not to let their sour relationship affect Ziana in any way. While the ex-duo have grabbed headlines for their tumultuous marriage earlier, they are now attracting eyeballs for keeping their differences aside and giving a positive upbringing to their little munchkin.

The actress even quit her daily soap to be with Ziana during her growing-up years. She constantly shares updates on her daily routine through videos on YouTube. Charu recently took Ziana to Dubai, where Rajeev is spending time with his family.

Ziana’s fun time with her parents Charu and Rajeev

Charu Asopa dropped a vlog giving a glimpse of the heartwarming moments featuring her ex-husband and her baby girl. On the other hand, Rajeev Sen also posted a small clip that depicts Ziana goofing around and enjoying every bit of time on her first foreign trip.

In the Instagram video uploaded by Rajeev, Ziana is seen creating lasting memories. It begins with the little girl jumping delightfully in Charu’s lap. The mother-daughter duo are seen lighting up the screens with their joyous experience of striking cars. Ziana is also spotted having a gala time at the game arcade and later with her grandmother.

The caption of Rajeev’s post read, “Ziana couldn’t control her excitement as she arrives for her first trip to Dubai.”

Here’s a glimpse into Ziana’s first international trip:

Before this, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress gave a sneak peek into Ziana’s meetup with Rajeev at her place. The father-daughter duo were captured playing around and putting nail paint on each other's hands.

About Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa is a TV actress who has been part of shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Mere Angne Mein, and Jiji Maa among others. On the other hand, Rajeev Sen is Sushmita Sen’s brother and a model by profession. The duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2019.

However, a few months later, their relationship hit a rough patch. They broke up and reconciled multiple times between 2020 to 2023. The former couple officially parted ways last year. They welcomed Ziana in November 2021.

