Charu Asopa takes Ziana for a day out with dad Rajeev Sen, responds to people who judge her daughter; Watch

Popular actress Charu Asopa is a prominent name in the telly industry and is known for doing hit shows over the years. She did several types of roles in numerous shows and thus went on to become popular. The actress has carved a space for herself in the industry and has essayed several unique characters. Charu has maintained an active social media presence and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Charu even shares vlogs with her fans on her YouTube channel.

Charu Asopa's new vlog:

Charu Asopa shared a new vlog with her fans recently wherein we saw the actress taking her daughter Ziana for a day out with her father, Rajeev Sen. The estranged couple, who faced several issues in their marriage have now mutually decided to give their daughter a happy life and are often seen spending quality time with Ziana. In the same vlog, Charu addressed comments from various people judging her daughter for not 'talking' yet. Responding to these questions, Charu shared that every child is different just as every mother is different. The actress further added that it is not that Ziana doesn't talk at all she does speak a few words like mumma, dada, tata, and so on. Charu mentioned she doesn't record Ziana for 24 hours, which is why she is not heard speaking in her vlogs.

Charu further added, "If people who are commenting are mothers, they would know when you have a child you have so many things to do. I also have personal things like going to a gym or my shoot that takes my time. But when I am not shooting for any show like currently I am not, my entire time is for Ziana. People should understand and speak like mature individuals. Earlier, you guys would comment that Ziana doesn’t walk, or stand up but see now she has started doing everything. Give her some time, 'uska jab time aayega she will do it."

Charu shared that she shoots a lot of things for her audience but it is not possible for her to record every action of Ziana as some things happen suddenly. "I don’t want to miss my daughter's moments running behind my phone," concluded Ziana.

Charu Asopa's personal life:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other for several years. The duo then decided to take the plunge and tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child a daughter. The couple later named their daughter Ziana. Soon after their marriage, the couple faced a lot of turbulence in their married life.

At present, due to their differences, Charu and Rajeev both live separately and their daughter Ziana lives with her mother. As per the last update shared by Charu and Rajeev, they were supposed to sign the divorce papers on December 5. However, since then they haven't shared any updates regarding their divorce.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Charu Asopa was last seen in Atrangii TV's show Johari.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rajeev Sen kisses estranged wife Charu Asopa as they celebrate her birthday with their daughter Ziana