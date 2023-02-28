Charu Asopa thanks estranged husband Rajeev Sen for making her birthday special, shares PICS

Popular celebrity couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the news for several months owing to their troubled married life. Both Charu and Rajeev attempted to patch up several times for the sake of their daughter. But things got even worse and both went on to raise several allegations against each other. As both are closely connected to their fans, they share every update with them. As per the last update shared by Charu and Rajeev, they were supposed to sign the divorce papers on December 5. However, since then they haven't shared any updates regarding their divorce. Despite the trouble, Charu and Rajeev have maintained a cordial relationship for their daughter and are often seen spending time together with Ziana.

Charu Asopa celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday, 27 February with her estranged husband Rajeev Sen , and their daughter Ziana. The actress took to her social media handle and shared beautiful pictures with Rajeev and Ziana. In these photos, Charu is seen decked up in a beautiful floral printed dress whereas Rajeev is sported in casual outfits. The family is all smiles as they pose for the pictures. Sharing these snaps, Charu thanked Rajeev for making her birthday special. She wrote, "Thank you @rajeevsen9 , had an amazing day. Thank you for making my bday so special."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were head over heels in love with each other for several years. The duo then decided to take the plunge and tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child a daughter. The couple later named their daughter Ziana. At present, due to their differences, Charu and Rajeev both live separately and their daughter Ziana lives with her mother. Charu and Rajeev have also maintained an active social media presence and often share glimpses of their personal and professional lives. They even share vlogs on their respective YouTube channels.

Charu Asopa's professional commitments:

Charu Asopa has been a part of the industry for several years now. The actress has proved her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Devo Ke Dev.. Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha among others. Charu was recently roped in to play the role of the lead actress in Atrangii TV's new show Johari.