Charu Asopa twins in green with daughter Ziana for Mahalaya celebrations- See PICS

As the festive season is around the corner, TV celebs are busy preparing for it and Charu Asopa is no exception. The actress who is currently seen in Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, has switched on her festive mode. She was recently seen enjoying the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with her ex-husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana. Now, Charu has shared how she marked the day of Mahalaya on social media.

Charu Asopa twins with her baby girl Ziana on Shubho Mahalaya

On the occasion of Mahalaya, Charu and her little munchkin wore the exact same outfits. They opted for a green and red-hued Banarasi lehenga featuring gota work. The actress completed her look with contrasting jewelry, light makeup, and tresses tied in a bun.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Charu Asopa wished her fans on the holy occasion and dropped some cute clicks featuring herself with Ziana giving a sneak peek into her celebrations. The mother-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable as they posed for the cameras. Besides photos, Charu also shared a video wherein she is seen having light-hearted and fun-filled moments with her child.

Charu Asopa’s troubled personal life

Charu Asopa grabbed eyeballs with her tumultuous married life with ex-hubby Rajeev Sen. The two tied the knot in June 2019. However, soon after, problems started cropping up between the duo. They accused each other publicly. While Charu alleged Rajeev of domestic violence and abuse, he accused her of cheating. The couple gave multiple chances to each other before finally parting ways in 2022. Charu and Rajeev got officially divorced in June 2023. Presently, they have let bygones be bygones to co-parent their daughter, Ziana. The ex-pair is now often seen spending quality time together on special occasions with their little bundle of joy.

Charu Asopa’s professional endeavors

Charu Asopa began her acting journey with Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in 2009. She went on to star in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Baalveer, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein and others. Apart from TV, Charu has also featured in films like Impatient Vivek and Call For Fun. The actress is nowadays appearing as Mridula Rajat Chauhan in Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana. The show airs on Dangal TV.

