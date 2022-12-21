Charu Asopa visits estranged husband Rajeev Sen’s house with daughter Ziana; Check out adorable moments
Charu Asopa visits Rajeev Sen’s house with daughter Ziana amidst divorce proceedings.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s marital life has become the talk of the town for the past few months. There have been issues in their marriage for the past some months and the couple has started living separately. The duo is the parent of a baby girl Ziana and presently Charu is taking care of her. She had put allegations of Rajeev of infidelity and abuse, following which she moved out. Though Charu and Rajeev are not on good terms, they put aside these their differences for their daughter.
In the recent youtube vlog shared by the actress, Charu is seen at Rajeev Sen’s house along with their daughter Ziana. In the video, Rajeev is seen holding Ziana in his hands and later he was seen holding her hand and walking with her in the corridor. In another scene, both Charu and Rajeev were seen holding Ziana's hands and walking around with her.
See the video here-
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been part of the social buzz for some time now and its all because of the issues in their marriage. The couple has been facing complications in the marriage within a few months and things have only got complicated ever since. The duo had given many chances to their relationship but it seems like the issues are difficult to resolve. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Charu opened up about the problems with Sushmita Sen’s brother. She called him an unavailable husband and father. She also accused him of domestic abuse and infidelity, due to which she had given up on the marriage.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce proceeding
As per an exclusive conversation with Charu Asopa, her husband had missed several court hearings and she felt that he did it purposely, so she could not attend her sister’s wedding. Rajeev had also earlier put allegations against her for keeping his daughter away from him.
