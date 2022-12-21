Charu Asopa visits estranged husband Rajeev Sen’s house with daughter Ziana; Check out adorable moments

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s marital life has become the talk of the town for the past few months. There have been issues in their marriage for the past some months and the couple has started living separately. The duo is the parent of a baby girl Ziana and presently Charu is taking care of her. She had put allegations of Rajeev of infidelity and abuse, following which she moved out. Though Charu and Rajeev are not on good terms, they put aside these their differences for their daughter.

In the recent youtube vlog shared by the actress, Charu is seen at Rajeev Sen’s house along with their daughter Ziana. In the video, Rajeev is seen holding Ziana in his hands and later he was seen holding her hand and walking with her in the corridor. In another scene, both Charu and Rajeev were seen holding Ziana's hands and walking around with her.