Charu Asopa wishes former father-in-law on his birthday; drops priceless video of him with daughter Ziana

Charu Asopa is a well-known Indian television actress. She is an avid social media user and thus, often treats fans with some beautiful clicks of herself and her family. Even after the divorce from her ex-husband, Rajeev Sen, Charu continues to have cordial relations with his family. Recently, she wished her former father-in-law, Subir Sen, on his birthday.

Charu Asopa showers birthday love on former father-in-law

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Charu Asopa shared a heartwarming video to wish her ex-father-in-law, Subir Sen on his birthday. In the clip, he is seen talking to his granddaughter Ziana who is lying on his lap. The video is from the time when Ziana was very little. Alongside the clip, Charu wrote, “Happy birthday to the best Dadu in the world.”

Take a look at the latest Instagram post of Charu Asopa:

In another post, Charu Asopa dropped a photo with Mr Sen and former sister-in-law, Sushmita Sen. In the caption space, the actress penned, “Happy birthday baba. Love you the most.”

Charu Asopa finds a house near her shooting location

In a new vlog shared by Charu Asopa, she informed her fans and followers that after much struggle, she has finally got a new apartment in the city. It is near her shooting location, Naigaon.

Advertisement

As a single mother, Charu faced several challenges while hunting for a home in Mumbai. In one of her previous vlogs, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame revealed that though she liked a few apartments, the landlords didn't like her, and thus the search is on. Charu stated, "It's a tough job in Mumbai to find a good house."

About Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa made her acting debut with Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in 2009. She has several shows like Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Baalveer, Jiji Ma and Mere Angne Mein to her credit. Charu is currently appearing in a daily soap titled Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana.

Personally, Charu Asopa was married to Rajeev Sen. The couple tied the knot in 2019. However, soon after, issues started cropping up between them. They officially parted ways in 2023. Amidst their turbulent relationship, the duo welcomed their first child, Ziana, in 2021.

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa finally gets an apartment near her shooting location; calls it ‘New beginnings’