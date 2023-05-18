Charu Asopa's Home Tour: Walk-in wardrobe to a cozy bedroom; Check out her new 2BHK apartment

Popular actress Charu Asopa has been one of the prominent names in the industry and is known for doing hit shows over the years. She did several types of roles in numerous shows and thus went on to become popular. The actress is known for being vocal about her opinion and thoughts and is quite expressive on her social media platforms. In one of her recent vlogs, Charu had shared with her fans how she shifted to a new apartment with her daughter Ziana.

Charu Asopa's new home tour:

From moving her stuff from her old house to her new apartment's griha pravesh pooja, the actress kept her fans updated regarding everything and showed them this in her vlogs. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress's new house is a 2bhk apartment and gives a warm cozy vibe. As Charu is still settling into her new space, but still has managed to dismantle her huge future furniture and a few other items. Let's take a look at Charu Asopa's new vlog, wherein she gives a tour of her new home.

Charu Asopa's Home Tour:

Living room:

As soon as we enter from the door, we see Charu's spacious living room that has a shoe rack, Ziana's toys, a cupboard, an LCD attached to the wall, and other things as well. She also gives a glimpse of the wall that is decorated with her and Ziana's pictures. The balcony is also adjacent to the wall.

1st Bedroom:

We see the first bedroom attached to the left side of the living room. This living room consists of a wardrobe, a bed, and a small temple attached to the wall.

Kitchen:

The kitchen is opposite the first room and is based on a black-and-white theme. It also has several shelves and a huge fridge.

2nd Bedroom:

The second bedroom gives cozy vibes and has a bed, a cupboard, and a mirror attached to the wall.

Walk-in wardrobe:

The walk-in wardrobe is in the second bedroom and is a small space that Charu is yet to organize. In the vlog, Charu showed how the walk-in wardrobe has several closets.

Charu Asopa's personal life:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Ziana in 2021. However, soon rumors of their separation began doing the rounds. Last year, the couple was on the verge of separation but decided to give their marriage a second chance. But now Rajeev and Charu are no longer together.

Charu Asopa's professional life:

Charu Asopa has been a part of the industry for several years now. The actress has proved her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Devo Ke Dev.. Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha among others. Charu was recently roped in to play the role of the lead actress in Atrangii TV's new show Johari.

