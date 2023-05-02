Charu Asopa's house-hunt struggle ends, FINALLY shifts to 2bhk apartment with daughter Ziana; Watch

Popular actress Charu Asopa is a prominent name in the telly industry and is known for doing hit shows over the years. The actress has carved a space for herself in the industry and has essayed several unique characters. Charu has maintained an active social media presence and often shares a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Charu, who was on a house hunt for several days, has finally found a new apartment.

Charu Asopa shifts to her new house:

In her recent vlog, Charu Asopa informed her fans that her brother Chetan and his wife Monica have welcomed a baby boy. It is then seen that Charu is shifting her things from her old house to her new 2bhk flat. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai fame also shared a glimpse of her griha pravesh pooja and also showed her fans her apartment. Charu also shared that after settling all her furniture and things in her new house she will then travel to her hometown to meet her brother and his wife and the newborn baby.

Earlier while chatting with ETimes TV, Charu Asopa had shared that she is struggling to find a decent house for herself and her daughter Ziana. She shared, “There are two things. First, you are an actor then you are a single mother. That’s also a problem. If actors don’t find a house in Mumbai, where else will they get it? I liked one flat, but they were very conservative. They learnt that I am a single mother and would be living alone with my daughter. I got to know it was bothering them.”

Charu Asopa's professional life:

Charu Asopa has been a part of the industry for several years now. The actress has proved her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Devo Ke Dev.. Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha among others. Charu was recently roped in to play the role of the lead actress in Atrangii TV's new show Johari.

