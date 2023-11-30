Charu Asopa's hunt to find house in Mumbai continues; opens up about struggles and calls it 'tough job'

Charu Asopa is a well-known name in the telly industry and has a dedicated fan base too. The actress, who is quite active on her social media platforms, recently shared her struggle about how difficult it is for single mothers to get an apartment in the city. Now, again, Charu Asopa revealed how her hunt to find a good house continues and shared why she is unable to finalize a new home.

Charu Asopa reveals she's unable to finalize a house:

A few hours ago, Charu Asopa took to her YouTube channel and shared a new vlog with her fans. In this vlog, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame shows how she has been stepping out with her 2-year-old daughter Ziana to find an apartment. Charu informs her fans that after seeing 3 to 4 apartments, they headed back to their house as her daughter fell asleep.

Later, while playing with Ziana, Charu informs her fans that the house hunt is still going on. She shares that she likes a few apartments, but the landlords don't like her, and thus the search is on. Charu says, "It's a tough job in Mumbai to find a good house."

Take a look at the post here-

The actress continues that there are a few flats that are completely empty, and there are no cabinets in the kitchen as well. Speaking about her struggle, Charu says that the kitchen cabinets should be there at least so that she doesn't have to work on the house. Charu shares how there is no time as she is shooting every day.

Charu Asopa's struggle to find a new apartment:

In one of her vlogs, Charu Asopa shared with her fans the difficult situations single mothers face in everyday life. She explained how she was refused renting an apartment because she is a single mother. She said that people in the buildings do not want to rent flats to single mothers and only want to give out to families. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame broke down as she explained the sad reality.

Workwise, Charu is currently shooting for a daily soap titled Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana.

