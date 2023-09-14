Charu Asopa's vlog, 'where is Ziana going', glimpse into her life as a mom and its mighty CUTE

Television actress Charu Asopa is a popular name in the industry. The actress currently plays a female antagonist in Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana. She has been in the news for her divorce Rajeev Sen from and struggles in her marriage life. She had recently opened up about her coming out as a single mother raising her daughter Ziana to Pinkvilla. The actress posts videos of her and her daughter to super adorable fans. Today Jiji Maa actress posted a cute vlog with her muchkin Ziana

The actress took time from her hectic schedule to spend some time with her daughter. Both mother and daughter are seen having a wonderful time.

It's a Mommy and Baby's Day out

Charu Asopa starts her log with her daughter super excited to go to the gym. She says-"It's my day off, so I'm heading to the gym and so is Ziana who loves to work out like her mother". They reach the gym and Charu is vlogging how she works out and her daughter is trying to hold the dumbbell but can't, it's too heavy for her. She is seen playing around while the actress completes her routine. Check out the video.

Later they come back home and the actress is playing with her. She picks up her bag and roams around, telling her mother to take her out. Both head out to a fancy restaurant and Rajeev Sen is seen playing with his daughter. She is roaming around playing here and there. The vlog shifts to the next day where Charu is ready for her shoot.

Charu gives away spoilers from her upcoming sequence

The vlog shifts to the next day where Charu is ready for her shoot. She says that the upcoming track of the story is going to have a wedding sequence and all will be wearing red. Takes her fans to meet the cast and the whole setting of the show.

Besides the current show, Charu has been part of many popular daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Devo ke Dev Mahadev, Jiji Maa, and many others.

