Chavvi Mittal gives befitting reply to people who questioned her for kissing her children; Says 'Unimaginable'

Chhavi Mittal is a prominent name in the entertainment industry, she has been part of numerous TV shows as well as web series. The actress has become an inspiration for many people in the past few months as she opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer. She has been sharing details of her diagnosis, surgery and recovery process on social media, which gave strength to many people who are suffering or their loved ones are suffering from cancer. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and she is very happy that she is finally able to work out again. Recently, netizens lashed out at the actress for kissing her own children and this is how she reacted.

Chhavi Mittal gives a befitting reply to people

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chhavi shared a series of pictures kissing her children and also some screenshots were people were questioning her for kissing her own children. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote ‘Unimaginable that some people can have an objection to how a mother loves her kids. The comments that came in my support to this troll’s comment are not just in my support, they are in support of humanity. Love. Unfathomable love. Sharing a few more pictures of me kissing both my babies on their mouths, coz I don’t know how to set boundaries for my love for them. I teach them to be unabashed about showing love, and they reciprocate. The only thing I teach them to shy away from is hurting people, esp the ones they love. I’d love to know in the comments below, what’s your love language as a parent?!! Tell me.’

Check out the post here

About Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April last year. She is now cancer-free. Chhavi is popularly known for shows such as Bandini and the YouTube series The Better Half.

