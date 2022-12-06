Check out Aly Goni's expensive car collection

Popular actor Aly Goni is one of the prominent names in the telly industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor has been a part of several popular fictional and non-fictional shows and gained immense stardom. He made his debut through MTV's dating reality show Splitsvilla 5. However, Aly shot to fame after portraying the character of Romi Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He was associated with the show until 2019. In 2016, he played the role of Kabir Raichand in &TV's Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and then became a presenter for the show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Apart from his work life, the actor lives a king-size life and is very fond of luxurious cars.

Let's take a look at Aly Goni's car collection:

Audi A6:

The Audi A6 in this eighth-generation was launched in India on 24 October 2019. The price of this luxurious car starts at Rs. 60.42 Lakh and goes up to Rs. 65.81 Lakh. The Audi A6 can accommodate five persons and is limited to a petrol engine. This engine produces 245bhp/370Nm and is mated to a seven-speed S-Tronic transmission sending power to the front wheels.

Take a look at his car here-

BMW X5:

BMW X5's price starts from Rs 79.90 and goes up to Rs 95.90 lakh The X5 is powered by both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol mill is a 3-liter twin-turbo engine making 340PS and 450Nm. The diesel unit, on the other hand, is a 3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine with an output of 265PS and 620Nm. Both are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and power is delivered to all four wheels.

Aly Goni's personal life: Aly Goni fell in love with actress Jasmin Bhasin in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans are going gaga over them. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the sweetest couple in the industry. On the professional front, Aly has been a part of several popular shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan Dhhai Kilo Prem, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, and more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aly Goni gets emotional after receiving a surprise message from brother Arslan Goni