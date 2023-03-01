Check out these amazing BTS pics of Colors TV's new musical drama, Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt is a brand new musical drama that started airing from 13th February on Colors TV. Uddariyaan fame Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, and Neha Rana are playing the lead roles in the show. The show revolves around three music aspirants- Ilaahi, an aspiring singer, Jordon, a self-obsessed rapper, and Jahaan who wants to prove his father wrong that music is not a waste of time. The story shows their struggles in life and how eventually their lives get connected to each other.

'Junooniyatt' reflects the passion for music all three characters - Jahaan, Elahi, and Jordan share. It shines through their soulful performances.The promos of the show were quite a hit and the actors especially Ankit got a huge positive response from the audience. Both Ankit and Gautam became popular after participating in Bigg Boss 16, where Ankit's chemistry with fellow housemate Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was appreciated by all.

Upcoming episode of Junnoniyatt

In tonight’s episode, Jahaan plays a song with the ‘dholwallas’. Elahi will be seen following the tune and starts singing the song. There will be a ‘jugalbandi’ between the two as they both try to find each other. Jahaan sings the last lines, while Elahi completes the song.Will Jahaan and Elahi come face-to-face?

To know more, keep watching ‘Junooniyatt’ at 8:30PM every Monday to Friday only on COLORS’

About Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta made his acting debut in the year 2012 with the popular Colors' show Balika Vadhu portraying the character of Dr. Abhishek Kumar and in the same year he acted in a Hindi film Tutiya Dil.

He has been part of several shows like Begusarai as Garv Thakur, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Jatin Roy, Mayavi Maling as Chegu, and Kundali Bhagya as Pawan Malhotra. He rose to fame with Channel V show Sadda Haq for playing Parth. Later he became a household name with Uddariyan for portraying Fateh Singh Virk.

He has also acted in web series like Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, Bekaboo 2, and Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. In 2022 he participated in Bigg Boss 16 as well.

Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig made his debut with the Star Plus TV series Naamkaran portraying the role of Ali along with Aditi Rathore and Zain Imam. Later he appeared in Ishq Subhan Allah, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, and Agni Vayu. He made his Bollywood debut the same year with the movie Flat 211 as Sameer.

Neha Rana

Rana made her television debut in the year 2021 with Ishq pe Zor Nahi. She went on to play roles in other serials like Choti Sardaarni and Star plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery. She also appeared in several music videos including Left Right, Khaas, and Teriyan Akhiyan. She made her acting debut in the Hindi film Vellapanti where she was seen in a supporting role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig and Neha Rana look promising in the promo; Check BTS pics