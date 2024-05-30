Chhavi Mittal is one of the actresses in the television fraternity who battled cancer and returned stronger. Ever since she won against breast cancer, the actress has been quite vocal about her journey, fitness, and mental well-being. However, unlike every other time where she addressed themes of self-love and breaking stereotypes, Chhavi opened up about working out on periods.

In her latest share on Instagram, the Krishnadai fame addressed the topic of working out during periods. The actress penned a lengthy note highlighting how it has always been a symbol of good health for her. Mittal also shared her opinions on healthy periods.

Chhavi Mittal on if working out during periods is advisable

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chhavi Mittal dropped a video of herself struggling to workout on the first day of her period in a gym. She mentioned, "Today is Day 1 for me. I'm low on energy. Here I'm pushing 110 kg and the struggle is real. But the low energy is not due to periods! Its coz of carb overload yesterday and heat and dehydration. Also underslept (late night TV)."

The Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann actress went on to add, "Healthy periods will not ever pull you down as much as a bad lifestyle will. In the last 30 years of my period life, I have never altered anything in my daily life to adjust to the 'inconvenience.' Having said that, each body is different. Recognize how you feel during ur periods. But don't just blindly blame things on this beautiful wonder of a woman's body."

In the caption of her video, the Krishnadasi fame underlined how periods have been associated with a woman's health, hormonal imbalances, and discomfort. Explaining what menstruation means to her, Chhavi Mittal stated it to be a symbol of good health and her femininity.

A segment of her caption read, "I can’t even begin to tell you the empowerment I feel when I workout while on my period. Not to mention the 2-sided love between my workouts and my periods. I workout, healthier periods. Healthy period, great workout! I’ve always walked out from a gym stronger while I’m on my period."

Lastly, the breast cancer survivor advised women to acknowledge their bodies and respect what it allows them to do during such a phase. When on periods, Chhavi avoids jumping or engaging in core exercises.

Have a look at the video here:

Fans' reaction

After Chhavi Mittal posted the video addressing the 'workout during menstruation' matter, several netizens in the comment section landed their piece of advice and thoughts. A user wrote, "I just do some stretches and yoga poses at home..no gym no heavy workout...so far my periods are good and on time..." Another user stated, "If you are not comfortable better to take a break, or do a lighter workout, however there is no foundation to not work out if one is feeling fine."

On the other hand, watching the actress working out in the gym on her first day of periods, her fans seemed quite impressed with her. A fan of hers called Chhavi 'superwoman' while another felt 'inspiring.'

About Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal is known for shows such as Tumhari Disha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Ek Chutki Aasman, and Krishnadasi, among others. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, but now the actress has fully recovered and is dedicated to her fitness journey.

For the treatment, Mittal underwent surgery and also faced huge swelling in the affected area. After her courageous win against the cancer, the actress opened up about how she was overwhelmed by her well-wishers sending positive messages.

