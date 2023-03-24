Chhavi Mittal gets burn scar on face, asks fans for healing suggestions; Watch video here

Chhavi Mittal is one of the well known actress of the television industry who has been part of several shows and web series. The actress had undergone breast cancer surgery last year and won the deadly battle. Apart from this, she is quite active on her social media and keeps updating and inspiring her fans with her workout posts.

Recently, Chhavi took to her Instagram and posted a video, where she revealed that that she got a burn scar on her face while tonging her hair.

The latest video

In the video, Chhavi is seen doing some exercises and then she shows a side of her face that has a burn scar. The actress is asking suggestions from her fans to get her scar fixed.

"Burnt my face while tonging my hair. This is the second time in life this happened. The first time was when I was over enthu as a kid trying to see how my dadi was frying pooris for me! Woh bhi theek ho gaya, ye bhi ho jayega.. hai na? Any suggestions for a quick heal??", the post read.

About Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi Mittal has been part of several popular shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, 3 Bahuraaniya, Tumhari Disha and Bandini and gained huge recognition.

Speaking about her personal life, Chhavi underwent breast cancer surgery in April 2022 and since then she has been sharing every detail regarding the entire procedure for the treatment of breast cancer.

Chhavi is married to director Mohit Hussein and the couple is blessed with a son and a daughter. The actress shares a great bond with her family and keeps posting pictures and videos with them.

