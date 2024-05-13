Chhavi Mittal shares a warm and close bond with her children. Whether her daughter or son, the actress makes sure to spend quality time with them and teach her kids about life learnings. The Krishnadasi fame is on cloud nine today (May 13) as she is celebrating her son Arham's birthday. Pouring in the birthday wish for her little boy, Chhavi penned a long note. She mentioned how Arham throws no unnecessary tantrums, thereby making her a proud mom.

The breast cancer survivor welcomed Arham on May 13, 2019. Now, as he turns a year older today, Chhavi's special note for him reflects the unbreakable bond they share.

Chhavi Mittal's birthday wish for her son Arham

Extending heartfelt birthday wishes to her little boy, Chhavi Mittal shared a series of adorable pictures on her social media. She captioned the post, "Always caring for others' needs, always being sensitive to my emotions, that's my @arhamhussein. Never throwing an unnecessary tantrum, always being respectful, that's my Arham. In love with sugar and sweet as it too, can't get enough of cars he owns and can't get enough of hugs n kisses from me n Abbu.."

The Krishnadasi fame went on to add, "loves his friends and everything around, positive always and never backing down even when he’s sick or hurt, never making an issue about things, never sulking, that’s my little Arham."

Mittal concluded her sweet note wishing her dear son and wrote, "Happy birthday LO, as u grow up into the most joyous wonder I have ever seen. Proud to be your mom #happybirthday."

About Chhavi Mittal's personal life

Chhavi Mittal is married to Mohit Hussein, and the couple have been together for more than 15 years. They are parents to daughter Areeza and son Arham. Chhavi and Mohit have seen several ups and downs over the years but overcame all with their resilience.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and revealed the same on social media. She underwent surgery and defeated the cancer, coming back stronger. Well, Chhavi also faced huge swelling in the affected area during the breast cancer surgery.

