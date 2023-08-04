Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with costochondritis after battling cancer; Here's what the disease is

Chhavi Mittal, a renowned actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022, soon after which she underwent breast cancer removal surgery. Chhavi keeps her fans updated about her health through her social media account. Today on August 3, the actress shared a health update with her followers on Instagram. She disclosed that she has been diagnosed with Costochondritis.

Chhavi Mittal opens up about her Costochondritis diagnosis

Taking to her Instagram, Chhavi Mittal shared a photo of herself in her gym clothes and wrote, “Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein it’s called costochondritis. Fancy no? (It’s an injury to the cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be an incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all. I have pain while breathing, or using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing, or pretty much everything.”

Even after being in pain, Chhavi further wrote, “No, I’m not always positive about it, but I’m rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) coz u know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well, I do!

For anyone who needs to hear this.. I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And THIS TOO SHALL PASS. #healthiswealth”

What is Costochondritis?

Costochondritis is a common cause of pain in the chest wall caused by inflammation of the costal cartilage, which connects the ribs to the sternum. The main cause of the disease is severe coughing – which strains your chest area. In her case, the main cause may be the radiation from her previous treatment.

Chhavi Mittal is known for all the work she has done in the television industry. She gained popularity from her TV show Tumhari Disha where she played the role of Disha Bhonsle and then Ek Chutki Aasman where also she played the lead role. Chhavi made her appearance in the serial Naagin and the movie Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi where she worked with prestigious actors like Sonu Sood and Alok Nath.

ALSO READ: Breast Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal reveals side effects of medicines: Here's how she's dealing with it