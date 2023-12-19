Chhavi Mittal’s hair catches fire on sets; actress shares ‘scariest’ moment on social media

Chhavi Mittal took to social media yesterday to share a mishap that occurred with her on sets. Her hair caught on fire and actor Karan V Grover came to her rescue. The actress also uploaded a vlog recently in which she explained how the mishap occurred.

Chhavi Mittal’s accident on sets

Chhavi Mittal posted a video on her social media accounts, captioning it with a glimpse into the terrifying mishap. She wrote, "Accidents happen on set, but my hair catching fire somehow felt the scariest!! I accidentally also caught it on camera! Vlog now live. Link in bio/story. Also thank you @karanvgrover for saving me by putting it out with ur bare hands!"

Watch Chhavi Mittal's video here:

In the video, Chhavi can be seen in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes vlog of the shoot, when suddenly her hair comes into contact with the open flame of a candle, causing it to catch fire. The actress seems visibly startled as actor Karan V Grover, her co-star, came to her rescue and extinguished the flames with his bare hands.

She can also be heard saying, “I was smelling it. Meri baal toh nahi jali na?” Karan replies, “Jale.”

Karan V Grover replied to Chhavi's post humorously, saying, "At first, I thought you're on fire because you're hot na… Then I realized it's a candle… #besafe #bealert." Chhavi responded with laughter, "Hahaha aw thanks bruh!"

Fans and followers expressed relief that Chhavi escaped unharmed and commended Karan V Grover for his prompt action. One user wrote, “You are so full of positivity.inspite of so many incidents happening in your life you face them bravely and never hide your sorrows and worries. may nothing negative ever come near you. stay blessed.”

Another commented, “That’s super scary… thank you @karanvgrover for saving her this could have been a fatal accident. Take care my love.”

Chhavi Mittal’s health update

In her vlog, the actress also gave her health update and weight loss journey. She said, “I am trying to do a little bit of cut, not lose the weight I have gained, but the fat. I have put on around 8 kgs in the last few months. I panic whenever I put on some weight.”

The actress also shared that she had to stop working out at the gym because of her back issues.

For the unversed, Chhavi Mittal is a breast cancer survivor. The actress shares her journey on social media to inspire her fans. he opened up about several other health ailments that she faced this year.

The actress has been diagnosed with costochondritis. In August this year, she took to social media and shared, “The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all. I have pain while breathing, or using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything.”

In October this year, Chhavi Mittal again shared a saddening piece of news with her fans that was related to her Breast cancer surgery. The Krishnadasi fame took to her Instagram handle and informed her netizens that she had a massive swelling in the surgery area.

